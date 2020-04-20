Sherri Norris

Sherri was born on February 13, 1960, in Greenville to Troy Wayne and Lucille Fitch. She completed her earthly journey on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her home following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Sherri enjoyed shopping, fishing, gardening, riding horses and bottle-feeding calves. Her family was her strength especially her grandbabies, who called her “Mimi”, were her joy and spending time with them was when she was happiest. Lovingly known as the “Boss Lady”, she always shared and lived her motto “SMILE” and she will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Jeremy Norris and his wife Lacy of Kilgore, Laurie Acker of Kilgore; grandchildren, Jade, Aubree, Karsyn and Jaxon Norris; brother, Mike Fitch and his wife Kathy of Kilgore and her fiance Johnny Poteet of Kilgore. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Troy Wayne Fitch, mother, Lucille Fitch-Alexander and husband, Jerry Norris.
