Sherrie Beth Williams
BRYAN — Sherrie Beth Eason Williams, 65, of Bryan, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior peacefully in her sleep on December 28, 2020.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 3 - 6 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Funeral service will be Monday at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Tim Skaggs officiating. You may livestream the service at facebook.com/memorialbryan Interment will follow at Memorial Cemetery of College Station.
Sherrie was born in Longview, Texas on May 7, 1955 to Earl and Dorothy Eason. She graduated from Pine Tree High School in Longview. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Bryan where she taught second grand Sunday School for 16 years and numerous other church activities. Sherrie was a Girl Scout leader straight from the movie “Troop Beverly Hills”. She enjoyed being with her family and was always the life of the party. Sherrie enjoyed boating, glamping, and shopping. She loved to get her hair and nails done, she was always making new friends everywhere she went.
Sherrie had a heart of gold who lived for others, especially her family. She never refused to help someone in need. She was always a ray of sunshine everywhere she went. Her heart was as big as her hair.
Sherrie is preceded in death by her father, Earl C. Eason; and her mother, Dorothy Briggs Eason of Longview.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joey A. Williams (he was her “Joeboy” and she was his “Shu”); daughters, Stacy Renea Williams and her partner Ron Tejera of Austin, Holly Brianne Williams and husband, Jacque Arevalo of Bryan; grandchildren, Wesley Vanecek and his partner Kelsey Vivace of College Station, Alexis Arevalo-Wilson and husband Damian of Bryan, and J.J. Arevalo of Bryan; great-grandchildren, Ethan Vanecek of Pearland, Sophia Beth Wilson of Bryan and Kayden Vanecek of College Station; sister, Donna Heck of Broken Arrow, OK; nephew, Shane Heck and wife Jennifer of Norman, OK; and great-nieces, Natalie and Katlyn; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Vanecek, J.J. Arevalo, Jacque Arevalo, Damian Wilson, Ron Tejera and Joe D’Agostino.
Sherrie will be missed by many. She was a true gift from God, that blessed everyone who crossed her path.
If you would like to leave a message or a memory of Sherrie for the family please visit www. memorialfuneralchapelbryan.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crews respond to two-vehicle crash north of Longview
- East Texas judge sets deadline for Pence in Gohmert lawsuit
- Police: Man found dead after reported shooting in Longview
- DPS: Three people dead in crash between Kilgore, Tyler
- DPS releases more information about wreck that killed four people between Kilgore, Tyler
- Gohmert sues Pence in East Texas U.S. District Court to keep Trump as president
- Business beat: Former Kilgore school targeted for renovation
- New director, new brand: Thrive360 in Longview getting new name, logo
- ET Football: Lobos fall to No. 1 Raiders, 27-9
- New COVID-19 restrictions for Longview/Tyler area imminent as hospitalization rate stays above threshold
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.