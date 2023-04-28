Sherry Diane Wood
GLADEWATER — Sherry Diane Wood, 74, of Gladewater went home to be with her Heavenly Father on April 14, 2023. Diane was born on July 1, 1948, in Gladewater, Texas to Mary Odell Davis and she was raised by her loving aunt and uncle Earline and Emmitt Arnold. She graduated from Gladewater High School in 1966 and married Jackie Dean Wood of Longview in November of 1967. Diane and Jackie made their home in Gladewater and raised two sons, Jackie Glen and Chris. Diane was a loving and dedicated wife, supporting Jackie in his many roles including their company, JDW Services, as mayor of Gladewater, and as president of the Gladewater Round Up Rodeo Association. Diane was a lover of plants and animals and was a long-time member of the Gladewater Garden Club. She enjoyed rescuing creatures both domesticated and wild. She was loved by everyone she met because of her kind and gentle nature and generous and giving spirit. She was especially proud of her grandchildren. Diane was a beautiful and strong woman who defied all odds and expectations by surviving leukemia for 22 years. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Diane’s beloved longtime caregiver and friend, Angela Milliorn. Diane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jackie Dean Wood, son Jackie Glen Wood, son Chris Wood and wife Mandy, grandsons Jackson Wood, Brayden Wood, and Carson Wood. Also left to cherish her memory are special friend Susan Kennedy, her beloved cousins and extended family including Catherine Pyeatt, Sydney Sturm, Judy Brice, Adonna Bromley, and Marilyn McIntosh, and an entire community of friends. A celebration of life will be held on April 29 at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church of Gladewater sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org.
