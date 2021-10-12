Sherry Downing McAlister
KILGORE — Sherry Downing McAlister of Kilgore TX was born August 2, 1950 in Longview TX to Arthur Lee Downing and Agnes Waisel Gentry. Sherry went to her eternal life on October 8, 2021 where she was greeted by her “Daddy” and grandparents.
Sherry graduated in 1968 from Longview High School. In 1967 Longview started the Vocational Education Program. She was the first student to be placed in the workforce with East Texas Professional Credit Union where she had a successful career for 47 years, retiring in 2014.
She was married to Joe McAlister on May 10, 1974. For 47 years they had a loving relationship. Together they raised two successful children. With Troy, she loved attending his baseball games, tennis matches and other school activities. Eighteen years later, she was blessed with a daughter, Meredith. They made lasting memories on the drive to school and work for many years along with dance recitals, tea parties and all the girly adventures. Sherry’s passion was traveling with family and friends and spending time enjoying her grandchildren’s activities.
She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Kilgore, serving in many different ministries. Because of her love for Jesus Christ, she influenced many by her faith. She encouraged and cared for others as a daughter, wife, mother and friend.
She is preceded in death by her father Arthur, in-laws and grandparents.
Left to love and cherish her memory are her husband Joe McAlister; son Troy Wayne Moore and wife Shannan; daughter Meredith Green McAlister; her 95-year-old mother, Waisel, whom she loved dearly and unselfishly cared for her well-being; brother Jerry Downing and wife Debbye; grandchildren, Brilee Moore, Traven Myers and wife Nikki; great grandchildren, Rory and Sonny Myers; special niece Kendriel Presley and husband Roy along with many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and the Whitehurst & Gentry families that Sherry loved dearly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Kilgore Cemetery.
Rosary service will be held at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 6:00 pm. Visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sherry to the Building Fund at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1407 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore TX 75662.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal arrests made in drug ring targeting East Texas; fugitive wanted
- Longview man set for guilty plea in child porn case
- Part of westbound Marshall Avenue in Longview reduced to one lane due to sinkhole
- UPDATE: Longview police say 72-year-old man found safe
- Longview man receives deferred judgment in assault case
- Texas travel show visits Kilgore restaurant
- Former Spring Hill ISD employee indicted on online solicitation of a minor charge
- Longview woman expected to plead guilty to threatening another woman with knife
- One teen dead, another injured in Harrison County crash on I-20
- Texas Monthly’s BBQ fest makes East Texas pit stop
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.