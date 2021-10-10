Sherry Downing McAlister
KILGORE — Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Sherry Downing McAlister, 71, of Kilgore will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Kilgore with burial following at the Kilgore Cemetery. Rosary service will be held at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation for family and friends to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund at Christ the King Catholic Church in Kilgore. Full obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com
