Sherry Gail Partin
GREENVILLE — Sherry Gail Partin,70, of Greenville, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Greenville Health and Rehabilitation Center. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Sherry was born on November 5, 1951, in Greenville, Texas to William J. Partin and Marilyn Stewart Partin. Sherry was a member of Christ Community Church formerly known as Aldersgate Church in Greenville. Sherry worked as a Supervisor for Lone Star Gas Co in Dallas TX, where she lived and worked for numerous years. After returning to her hometown of Greenville, she would retire due to health reasons, while working at Texas Book Co, and for McKesson.
Sherry is survived by her son Weston Abbott of Royse City, mother Marilyn Partin of Greenville, daughter in law Keesha Abbott, sister Elaine Estes, nephew Michael Shields, and nephew David Shields.
Sherry is preceded in death by her father and her light Bill Partin.
