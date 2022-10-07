Sherry Gail Partin
Sherry Gail Partin
GREENVILLE — Sherry Gail Partin,70, of Greenville, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Greenville Health and Rehabilitation Center. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Sherry was born on November 5, 1951, in Greenville, Texas to William J. Partin and Marilyn Stewart Partin. Sherry was a member of Christ Community Church formerly known as Aldersgate Church in Greenville. Sherry worked as a Supervisor for Lone Star Gas Co in Dallas TX, where she lived and worked for numerous years. After returning to her hometown of Greenville, she would retire due to health reasons, while working at Texas Book Co, and for McKesson.
Sherry is survived by her son Weston Abbott of Royse City, mother Marilyn Partin of Greenville, daughter in law Keesha Abbott, sister Elaine Estes, nephew Michael Shields, and nephew David Shields.
Sherry is preceded in death by her father and her light Bill Partin.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.