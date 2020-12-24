Sherry Lynn Moore

Mrs. Sherry Lynn Kelley Moore was born November 13, 1947 in Tatum, Texas on the family home place to Joe and Sallie Evelyn Williams Kelley. She passed this life December 22, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Sherry was raised and schooled in Tatum. She married Edward Drew Moore and together they celebrated 47 years of marriage and two children before he preceded her in death in 2014. Mrs. Moore worked as a Braazier throughout her career for Coil Plus and CPAAON.
Sherry loved the outdoors, flower and vegetable gardening and was active in the Tatum Garden Club. She is also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Billy Joe Drew; brother, Joe Kelley, Jr.; and sister, Laura Sue Kennedy; brother-in-law, Andy Ross.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her two loving daughters; Penny Hollis and husband Phillip of Longview, Natalie Stewart and husband Mark of Tatum; sisters, Billie Jean Eisemann and husband Jerry of Tool, Donnie Kirkland and husband Randy of Tatum, Emma Hardy and husband Jimmy of Carthage, Judy Ross of Tatum; grandchildren, Amber Reed and Brant Taylor, Autumn Moore and Isaac Gurrola, Bree and Patrick Johnson, Carson and Jennifer Hollis, Cortland and Tyler Esters; eleven great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
