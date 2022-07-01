Sherry Moore Pittmon
LONGVIEW — Sherry Pittmon was born January 26, 1944, in Sherman, Texas to Corinne Ginn Moore of Tyler, Texas and Staff Sergeant Denver L. Moore of Casey, Illinois, while he was serving in the 164th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion, US Army, in the Pacific Theater of Operations. The couple met in the summer of 1942 while he was in military training at Tyler. Sherry would be almost two years old before her father met her at the end of the war. Her brother James Ray Moore was born in 1953. Raised in Tyler, Sherry graduated from John Tyler High School.
Sherry’s life in Tyler was especially brightened by her maternal grandmother, Helena Berryman Ginn, whom all lovingly called Mom. Mom was instrumental is instilling kindness, love, honesty, and pride in the family’s history into her children and grandchildren, most especially so in Sherry.
Sherry met Larry O. Pittmon of Gilmer, Texas in 1961 when her father Denver shared a semi-private room with Larry at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Married in October of that year, they established their home in Tyler. Sherry and Larry had three children, James Michael Pittmon, Cynthia Anne Pittmon and John Denver Pittmon.
In 1973 Sherry and her family moved to Lufkin, Texas and a little over a year later, to Longview, Texas where she lived the rest of her life as the family matriarch, a strong, loving example for her children. Since before coming to Texas in 1795, Sherry’s ancestors included many caring, brave and strong women dedicated to raising families of honest, hardworking children and she was another link in that long lineage. Her children could not imagine a more loving, hardworking, and devoted mother and we are all blessed by the examples she set for us.
Sherry enjoyed road trips to places like the Texas Hill Country to see the wildflowers, the beaches of the Gulf Coast to visit dear friends in Alabama and to go anywhere to hear great live music. Her very favorite thing was to have family and friends in for the holidays, especially at Christmas when she could carry on treasured family traditions.
Sherry Pittmon passed peacefully from this world into Heaven on the morning of June 28, 2022.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and the nurses and staff of Summer Meadows for their compassionate care.
Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, inside the mausoleum building of Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 FM 1844, Longview, Texas, under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer, Texas.
