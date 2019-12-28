spotlight
Sherry Parcher McGuire
Sherry Parcher McGuire
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Sherry Parcher McGuire, 81, of Longview will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Bro. Tommy Dorgan officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mrs. McGuire was born August 4, 1938 in Longview to Ray and Treva Parcher. She was a lifelong resident and a 1956 graduate of Gladewater High School. In 1960 she graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a bachelor’s degree in education. The most important accomplishment in her life was being a homemaker, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a longtime very active member of Center Cross Church, formerly known as North Longview Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 59 1/2 years, Thurman McGuire, Jr.; her children, Carlton McGuire of Kilgore and Carla and Landy Humphrey of Rainbow, TX; granddaughter, Samantha Briley of Denton, TX and grandson, Austin Briley and wife Amanda and their children, Aiden and Anders.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.