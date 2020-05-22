Shirlene Curnutt
HENDERSON — Shirlene Nabors Curnutt. She began her journey thru this life in Kilgore, Texas, July 24, 1937. Born to Clif and Pansi Nabors. She was born into the family of God July 24, 1947. When she was only 3 years old, her mother suffered an untimely death giving birth to another child. She was then taken in by her grand-parents John and Bell Nabors. Shirlene attended school in Whitehouse, TX. and graduated in 1954. She moved to Tyler, TX. and went to work in a dress shop as bookkeeper, and Sales. She met and married Leroy Kirkpatric in 1967, who died in an accident after 25 years of marriage. After becoming reacquainted with former classmate Sam Curnutt at a 35th class reunion, they were married in 1989 . She spent all of her working years in accounting. At the same time she served the Lord for over thirty years as a church treasurer for both West Lake Baptist Church of Chandler, TX and Tatum, First Baptist. Shirlene was one of the kindest and most gentle Ladies God ever put on this earth, She Loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Psalms: 23. Funeral Services will at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday at Lloyd James Funeral Home, one hour before the Chapel Services.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Canton to reopen huge First Monday Trade Days
- State reports highest 1-day total of new COVID-19 cases; Harrison County has 15th death
- Longview bar reopens Friday without citation from police
- Longview man arrested after child shot at Broughton Park
- Greenville woman charged with trying to take car by force in Longview
- Police: Young girls, grandmother attacked in home invasion
- East Texas Food Bank to return to Longview for free distribution
- Official: Gregg County has had fourth coronavirus-related death
- Longview bar owner plans to reopen today, despite governor's order
- Tensions rise between cities, state over pandemic rules, but not in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.