Shirley was born on February 24, 1943, on a farm near Amherst, Wisconsin, to Edwin Paul Patoka and Bertha Helen Konkol. The family moved to Milwaukee where Shirley graduated from Riverside High School and worked for Allen-Bradley Corporation.
Shirley married Robert Paul Allen on June 15, 1963, and never looked back. Their daughter, Lynn Marie Brazell, MD, was born in Milwaukee, and their little family moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota, in 1965 where their two sons, Brian Robert Allen and Bradley James Allen were born. The now-larger family moved to Longview, Texas, in 1970.
Despite being a full-time Mom, Shirley attended Kilgore Community College and received an Associate degree in Accounting in 1980. She started a small business, Shirley Allen Computerized Services, and also was a seasonal tax preparer for H. & R. Block for 22 years.
Shirley was an active member of Our Lady’s Guild, Catholic Daughters of the Americas (Court St. Bridget), the Longview Art Museum, and a lifetime volunteer at Good Shepherd Hospital.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her daughter, Lynn, and son-in-law, D. Scott Brazell, MD of Longview; her son, Brian, of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and her son, Bradley, and daughter-in-law, Kristina, of Plano, Texas. Shirley is also survived by five grand-children: Nathan Brazell of Longview and his wife, Lindsay (Schaetz), Lauren D’Auria and her husband, Christopher of Fort Worth, Texas; Alyssa Brazell of Longview; and Alexi and Conner Allen of Plano. She also will be dearly missed by her two great-grandsons, Matthew and Noah Brazell of Longview. In addition, Shirley is survived by her two sisters, Sandra Joslyn and husband, Earl Joslyn, of Big Bend, Wisconsin and Corene Korek and husband, Gene Korek, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A Memorial Mass is planned for 11 AM on December 31, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Longview. This service will be preceded at 10:30 AM by a Rosary Service led by the Catholic Daughters Court.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Shirley to the East Texas Alzheimer Alliance.
