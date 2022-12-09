Shirley Ann Davis
LONGVIEW — Shirley Ann Davis, 84, of Longview, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Services to honor her life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Hallsville Church of Christ in Hallsville, Texas. A meal will be served at 11:00 AM, and visitation will be held from 12 PM - 1:30 PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 PM. Committal services will follow the funeral service at Rosewood Park Mausoleum.
Shirley was born in Dallas, Texas, on August 20, 1938, to Heston C. & Phoebe Chambers Brock. She met and married the love of her life, Billy L. Davis, and they spent 62 wonderful years together before his passing in 2016. From their union came three children, Alan Davis, Billy L. Davis Jr, and Linda Davis Nash.
Shirley was a long-time member of Hallsville Church of Christ as well as a business owner, owning and operating Jack and Jill Hair Salon in Hallsville for many years.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy L. Davis, son Billy L. Davis Jr. and brother Roy C. Brock. Those left to cherish her precious memories are son Alan, daughter Linda and husband Steve Nash, grandchildren Jeremy Nash, Jennifer Davis Smith, Cindy Nash Floyd, Kirston Davis Oglesby, Alanna Davis, and Kendall Davis.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Hallsville Church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Winners announced in 40 Under Forty awards
- Purdue QB with family following brother's death
- PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty Top 3 finalists
- Former Lobo King enters transfer portal
- PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty winners
- PHOTOS: 40 Under Forty attendees
- Business Beat: Longview Square Apartments project begins
- Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
- Editorial: Kelly Wilson case shows high cost of bogus prosecutions
- PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty awards ceremony, banquet
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.