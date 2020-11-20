Shirley Ann Druschke

Shirley worked many years as an alterations specialist at The Wedding Bell Bridal Shop and as church secretary for Summerfield UMC. One of the highlights of her life was making the capes for the Spring Hill ISD majorette line the year the band marched in the Rose Bowl parade and doing other seamstress work for family and friends.
As the wife of a veteran, she was proud that three of her four children served honorably in the U. S. Armed Forces.
She was active in her local church and the Walk to Emmaus ministry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy and daughter, Andrea.
Shirley was mother to four children, Andrea, Angela, Dewayne and Cary; mother-in-law to Toni and grandmother to Shelby, Thomas, Matt, Ashley, Andrew, Montana and Colt. She was great-grandmother to Faith, Cara and Thomas.
Grateful appreciation to Heart to Heart Hospice for their care during Shirley’s final days. And to Amy and her 3 children, Cara, Thomas and Bryonna,who have given her care, joy and unconditional love for the past 5 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Summerfield UMC on December 5, 2020 at 2 PM.Visitation will begin at 1:15 PM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at RosewoodCares.com. Memorial gifts may be made to Summerfield UMC. Cards and condolences may be sent to the home at 809 Chris, Longview, TX, 75605.
