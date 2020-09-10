LONGVIEW - Postponed graveside services for Shirley Ann Guin will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview.
Shirley, at age 76, passed away peacefully in her home June 26, 2019. She was born November 24, 1942 in Mount Vernon, Texas, to George Lewis and Ella May Nations. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Guin.
Shirley was a devoted mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy to her grandchildren. Spending any amount of time with her would be enough to learn all about them. She had a sharp wit and sense of humor and always found a way to laugh during a conversation.
She is survived by her two sons, Kevin and Mark Morris; and four grandchildren, Tyler Morris, Laney Morris, Taylor Morris, and Garrett Morris; and her former husband, Sammy Morris.
