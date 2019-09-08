Shirley Ann Perry

Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rusk County sheriff's deputy resigns after DWI arrest in Henderson
- Jefferson ISD teacher charged by Garland PD with sexual assault of a child
- Health inspections: Aug. 19 to 23
- Ex-White Oak mayor, Gregg GOP chair gets year in federal prison for forgery
- Gregg County collaborative designed to funnel mentally ill from hospital ERs
- ET Football: Lobos trounce Marshall, 53-0
- Former East Mountain fire chief arrested in internal theft case
- ZONE PREVIEW: Game of the Week: Longview vs. Marshall
- ET Football: Stidham, Taylor earn Player of the Week honors
- Woman injured in Longview apartment fire
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.