Shirley Ann Petitt Walker-Sneed

Born May 11, 1952, in Deadwood, SD, to Laurence and Mary Kaubisch Petitt, Shirley moved to New Jersey in the late 70’s to fulfill her passion for helping people by working for New Community Project in Newark. In 1983, she married Myles Walker, who preceded her in death. In 1986, she married David Sneed. They remained a loving couple, often referred to as soul mates, until he passed in 2014.
Shirley and David loved to travel and they lived in several states until they found their forever home in Texas. She was an independent woman who could do anything with her hands. “Dynamite comes in small packages...”, she’d often say with her firecracker personality. Shirley never met a stranger; and her friends soon became family. She adored her children and grandchildren. She’d say her family was her greatest accomplishment!
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; two brothers, Billy and Gerald Petitt; and a sister, Hester Milks.
Shirley is survived by her son, Emery L. Walker of Longview; daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, Suzy, Tony, Anthony and Briana Kirkpatrick of Tatum; siblings, Christopher Petitt (Bee) of Kingsville, MO, Henry Petitt (Barbara) of Nevada, MO, Larry Petitt of Nom Teng, Thailand, Edith Petitt-Zabriskie of Short Hills, NJ, Rose Ella Thomas of Benson, NC, Sharon Chanove of Nevada, MO, Toni Kidd (Lindy) of Nisland, SD, Edward Petitt (Helen) of Grand Junction, CO, Sheila Barry of Benson, NC, Patrick Petitt (Karen) of Spearfish, SD, and Barbie Sweet (Steve) of Rhinelander, WI; a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins and adopted family. She will be remembered and missed by many.
