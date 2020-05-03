Shirley Brock Camp

Shirley moved to Longview in 1959. She started out in Longview as a seamstress. That began her long career of dressing many ladies in Longview with the latest in shoes and handbags, starting at Feldman’s, then moving to Reagan’s. After sometime there, she began a 35-year career with Riff’s, where she became the manager of the shoe dept., as well as a buyer for the Leon’s Corporation. Upon her retirement, she became Co-owner of Longhorn Feed in Gladewater. After selling the feed store, Shirley began enjoying retirement, doing some cooking and sewing for friends and just loving life.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Theota Andrews; husband, James Camp; brother, James (Sonnyboy) Andrews; sisters, Willodean Ralls, Beverly Lowrey, and Rebbecca Andrews.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Shelia (Bobby) Sims of Longview, Judy Brock of Lufkin, Marla (Blake) Camp of Austin; son, Tommy (Terri) Brock of Winona; grandson, Matt (Crystal) Brock of Diana; sisters, Charlotte Askew of Alabama, Mary Pope of Florida, Alice (Ricky) Waters of Alabama; brothers, Ashley Andrews and Felix Andrews of Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Shirley will be held Monday, May 4, at Walnut Creek Cemetery at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. There will be a visitation held one hour prior to the service there at the cemetery.
