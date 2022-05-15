Shirley Cecille Perkins
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Perkins was born Shirley Cecille Deaver on 4/20/1938 in Ivan, TX to parents Ardath & CB Deaver. She died Tuesday afternoon, May 10, 2022 after a long illness and will be greatly missed. She was a bookkeeper for her husbands business, Supported her husband and Veterans through the VFW 1183 and the VA, thus got her an award with STARS OVER LONGVIEW 2017. She loved spending countless hours working in her yard. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Cindy & Melvin Brod, Connie & Jim Howell, Tami & Glyn Thomas, and Danny Lynch. Her Grandchildren and their spouses Leslie & Jeremiah Sarvis, Jason & Lauren Brod, Chris & Natasha Howell, Michael & Amanda Howell, Kelly Sims, Tifani & Bob Coleman, Landon Lynch, Lilly & Daisy & mother Angie Perkins,; her Great-grandchildren Addison, Emme & Truett Sarvis, Shephard, Atlas, Canaan & Elah Brod, Layken & Stella Sims, Haven & Morigan Coleman, and one Sibling Ann Fulfer. Her husband William A. Perkins died in 2013 and her son Chad Perkins died in 2021. There will be no Memorial Service or Funeral Per her request.
