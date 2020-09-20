Shirley Dean Parker

Services for Shirley will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10:00am, in the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home with Chaplain Tim Smith officiating. Interment to follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Shirley was born March 16, 1936 in Bokoshe, OK to Walter and Faye Peerson. She grew up and graduated from high school in Bokoshe, OK. After high school, while working in Oklahoma City, she attended a dance with girlfriends in Ft. Smith, AR where she met and fell in love with Army Specialist Third Class, Raymond O. Parker. They married on March 2, 1958 and celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary earlier this year. They lived in and began their family in Tulsa, OK, where she was a homemaker, before moving to Grapevine, TX where they raised their three children. She received her realtor’s license in 1975 and began practicing in the metroplex area prior to the family moving in 1977 to Liberty City, TX. She continued to practice real estate for many years. She loved her family deeply and was especially crazy about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel with Raymond, read, grow her flowers, and attend everything that her grandkids were involved in. She was a cancer survivor from stage IV lymphoma and did suffer from Alzheimer’s. She was one tough lady.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Raymond O. Parker of Liberty City; daughters, Cindy Westbrook and husband Don of New Diana, and Becky Wilson and husband Joe of Liberty City; grandchildren, Adam Westbrook and wife Abby of Fort Worth, Stephanie Hearnsberger and husband Jackson of Liberty City, Andrew Westbrook of Los Angeles, Brittany Reid and husband Ryan of Tyler, and Sarah Westbrook of New York City; great grandchildren, Michelle Hearnsberger and John Hearnsberger of Liberty City, as well as a number of extended family members. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Mike Parker.
The family would like to thank Hawkins Creek Assisted Living of Longview for their wonderful and loving care of Shirley. She, along with her friends, were known as the “Golden Girls”. We would also like to thank Lifecare Hospice for their compassion and support during this time.
