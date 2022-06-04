Shirley Gibson
WHITE OAK — Shirley Gail (Odom) Gibson of White Oak TX was born February 18, 1944, in Longview TX and passed away on June 1, 2022, in Longview TX. Shirley attended Pine Tree schools and resided in White Oak since 1960. Shirley was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a loyal member of White Oak United Methodist church for many years. She was loved and will be missed by a vast number of relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by Billy Gibson, her husband of 50 years, parents Nash & Ruby Odom, brothers Tuffy Odom and Jinkers Odom, sister Babs Garcia.
Shirley is survived by son and daughter-in-law Nash & Anita Gibson, daughter and son-in-law, Sissy & Tim Tyl, grandchildren Justin (Christine) Gibson, Casey Gibson, Shannon (Shylon) Tyl, Wesley Tyl, Vincent (Erin) Tyl, Shaynee (Montana) Mize, Tristan Blair. Great-grandchildren Evan, Savannah, Heather, Nevaeh, Kayleena, Skylan, and Waylon. Sister Patsy McClellan and brother Bop (Reta) Odom. As well as her faithful and loved animal companions, her dog Bravo and turtle Clyde.
There will be a time of visitation at White Oak United Methodist Church, in White Oak, Saturday, June 4, 2022, starting at 10am until service time which will start at 10:30am. Interment will follow the service at Dollahite Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal lawsuit: Longview tax business falsely claimed at least $53M in credits, refunds
- Former Lady Lobo basketball standout arrested on murder charge in Louisiana
- Gregg County officials seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted on several warrants
- Report: Female Gregg County Jail inmate on suicide watch killed herself
- Family returning to pits at iconic Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue
- Funding biggest obstacle to 'revolutionary' South Longview amphitheater project
- O'Reilly plans 'hub' store in South Longview
- Pizza King To-Go opens in Longview
- Longview Longfellows to present eight debutantes
- Police looking for suspects after two people injured in shooting at Longview apartments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.