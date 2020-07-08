Shirley Gill James

Mrs. James was born in Laird Hill, Texas on August 25, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Ida Mae Cobb Gill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Hale and Kelly Dale James; and by her brother, Donald Wayne Gill.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Lea James of Edenton and Gale Galyn Coffield of Greenville; three sisters, Jannine Mullins of Des Moines, IA, Connie Lou Martin Nannon of Dallas, TX, and Angela Holuby of Longview, TX; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family is planning to hold a memorial service when conditions are safer for family and friends to gather.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
