Shirley Hackler
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Shirley Ward Hackler, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, January 27th, 2020 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sunday, January 26th, 2020 in the The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home.Shirleywas born on July 23, 1931 in Electra, Texas and died on January 21, 2020 in Longview, Texas.
