KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Mrs. Shirley Hoecherl, 86, of Kilgore will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Pastor Ralph Cone officiating. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery. Mrs. Hoecherl passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Shirley was born on October 26, 1933 in Radisson, Wisconsin to the late Harold L. Strand and Helen Margaret Scheel. She has lived in Kilgore since 1977 and was a member of Pinecrest Bible Church. Mrs. Hoecherl was a caring and loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by all that knew her.
Mrs. Hoecherl was preceded in death by her husband, Roland C. Hoecherl; sons, Timothy P. Hoecherl and James L. Hoecherl; brothers, Douglas Strand, Elmer Strand, Glen Strand, Bill Strand and Harold Strand.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Kathy Blair and husband Gary of Winona, Pat Henson and husband Tommy of Liberty City and Barbara Nicks and husband Jerry of Kilgore; son, David Hoecherl and wife Vickie of Johannesburg, Michigan; sisters, Marion Rosman of Marion, Indiana and Nancy Davis of Radisson, Wisconsin; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Research at www.cancerresearch.org and American Heart Association National Center 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas Texas 75231.
