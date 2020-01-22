spotlight
Shirley Kisner
A Life Celebration® funeral service for Shirley Jean Kisner, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25th, 2020 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, January 24th, 2020 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Shirley was born on April 20, 1946 in Ogden, Utah and died on January 16, 2020 in Plano, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
