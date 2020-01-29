spotlight
Shirley Lorraine (Letto) Schroeder
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Shirley Lorraine (Letto) Schroeder, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 30th, 2020 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. Shirley was born on January 14, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and died on January 25, 2020 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com once it is received from the family.
