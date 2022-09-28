Shirley Louise Whittington
GLADEWATER — Our beautiful angel, Shirley Louise Franklin Whittington, received her wings from the hands of Jesus on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Shirley was born on December 2, 1937 in Sasakwa, Oklahoma to the late John Douglas Franklin and Una Mae Green Franklin. After graduating from Hallsville High School in 1956 Shirley went to Dallas and attended Draughon Business School while working at the Federal Reserve Bank. She soon married and became a devoted wife, homemaker and mother. As a mother she was always the homeroom mom, PTA President and the one that said “Let’s hurry up and get the house clean so we can go shopping”. Some would say she was kind and generous to a fault; but will always be remembered for her positive upbeat attitude and laughter. There was always kindness in her eyes, caring in her smile, and ever present kind words on her lips. She had many interests including crossword puzzles, shopping, going out to eat and she loved Christmas and listening to George Strait. Shirley loved her church family dearly and was always ready to help even before it was asked for. Shirley never judged anyone and was always there with a helping hand. Shirley’s spirit of love, her joy for life, her faith in God and her endearing smile will be a part of all of her family and friends forever. Shirley worked for First State Bank of Mesquite for 25 years before retiring as an officer of bookkeeping. She was awarded many accolades over the years such as employee of the year several times and was acknowledged at retirement for not missing a single day of work during her 25 years at the bank.Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Bob Whittington, her parents and five siblings De Alta French, Richard Franklin, Bernice Boland, Doug Franklin and Raye Lansdale. Shirley is survived by her daughter Kathy Capps and husband Drew of Gladewater, Texas; three sisters Vi Baran of Nampa, Idaho, Janet Palmer of Longview, Texas and Deb Green of Deer Park, Texas; grandson Jared Capps and wife Lacey of Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas Tyler, Texas or Grace Baptist Church Missions Fund in Gilmer, Texas. Services will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church in Gilmer, Texas. There will be a visitation on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.