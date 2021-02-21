Shirley Porter
CARTHAGE, TX — Shirley Porter, 94, of the Riderville Community in Panola County, TX, passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 13, 2021, in Carthage, TX. Shirley Rodgers was born on March 14, 1926, in Panola County to the late John Wiley and Emma Joanna Oxford Rodgers. She married Ezra Carter Porter on March 14, 1941, in Riderville and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 1995. Mrs. Porter worked as a nurse’s aide at Panola Nursing Home for many years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and quilting and was a member of the Panola Squares Quilting Club and the Busy Quilters Guild. Mrs. Porter most especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived her lifetime in Panola County and was a member of Rock Hill United Methodist Church and had previously attended New Prospe ct Church in Beckville, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Lucille Metcalf, W.C. “Buck” Rodgers, Mandia Walker, Alvia Rodgers, Erma Lampin, Bill Rodgers, and Fred Rodgers; great-grandson, Christopher Bullock; and son, David Carter Porter.
She is survived by her son, William Roger Porter and wife Regina of Riderville; daughter-in-law, Mary Porter of Carthage; sister, Icephene Howell of Beckville; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends also survive Mrs. Porter.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Paul Porter, Adam Porter, Kaide Bullock, Jeff Ivy, Chip Bullock, Joseph Walker, Coleman Ivy, and Ryan Miller. Serving as honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Rachel Bullock, Amanda Ivy, Jenni Miller, Marie Ritter, Joanna Cotton, Icephene Walker, and Gabriella Jones.
Memorials may be made to Rock Hill U.M.C., Langley Cemetery, or St. Jude’s.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
