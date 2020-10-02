Shirley Romero Bienvenu
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Shirley Romero Bienvenu, 93, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on Sept 28, 2020. Shirley was born February 25, 1927, in New Iberia, La., to Hubald and Meda Romero. She graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia and received her bachelor’s degree from University of Southwestern Louisiana. She later obtained her teaching certificate and taught elementary school in various cities in South Louisiana. In 1957, she married Joseph Bienvenu of St. Martinville, La. The couple moved to Kilgore, Tx in 1960 to begin Joe’s career with the Petrolite Corporation. Shirley was an extraordinary mother of three daughters who always organized ways for them to experience various forms of art, music, and culture. Eventually moving to Longview, Shirley returned to teaching with a degree in Language and Learning Disabilities and enjoyed twenty-one wonderful years at The Crisman School. Shirley had a great devotion to her faith; she and Joe attended daily Mass during their retirement years. Shirley loved her choir “family” at St. Mary’s Church where she remained an active member until the Covid Pandemic in 2020. Neighbors were important to Shirley, especially the ones right next door. Some of her fondest memories resulted from friendships with the Cantrell, Jackson, Beall and Coldwell families who became lifelong friends. Finally, her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Shirley took pleasure in keeping up with all aspects of their lives; there is no doubt that she will be their biggest advocate in heaven.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of sixty-one years, and her brothers, Robert Romero, Allen Romero and Earl Romero.
She is survived by her daughters, Joellyn and son-in-law, David Custead of Ft. Worth, Tx; Karen and son-in-law, Vincent Dulweber of Longview, Tx; Jean Mosby of Longview, Tx; her beloved grandchildren Daniel Custead of Falls Church, Va.; Marie and husband Nathan Jessup of Nacogdoches, Tx; and Amy Custead of Ft. Worth, Tx; Katherine and husband, Mike Lehr of Annapolis, Md; Lauren Dulweber of Ft. Worth, Tx; two great grandchildren (soon to be four); and several cherished nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sister-in-law Nettie Romero of Crowley, La.
Services will be held Saturday, October 3, at St. Mary’s Church in Longview, Tx. A rosary will begin at 11:30 am, followed by visitation at 12:00 pm, and Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park. With the Pandemic in mind, the family understands if friends would rather not participate in person. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be accessed on Facebook at St. Mary’s Church, Longview, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Crisman School (2455 N. Eastman Road, Longview, TX 75605) or St. Mary’s School Endowment Fund (405 Hollybrook Drive, Longview, TX 75605).
