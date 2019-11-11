Shirley Whitter Edmonson

Shirley was born on June 18, 1936 in Upshur County, Texas to Ruth Blackstone Whitter and Jennings Whitter. She resided in the Shady Grove Community in Upshur County for most of her life, with the exception of the twenty-four years she and her husband resided in Gladewater. She was a member of the Shady Grove Church of Christ. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas (Buckies) Edmonson. She is survived by numerous cousins and friends whom she loved very much.
Shirley was retired from Sun Pipeline Company (Sunoco) in Longview where she had been employed for thirty-five years. Prior to that, she graduated Big Sandy High School, Kilgore College, where she was a Lieutenant in the K.C. Rangerettes, a member of Chi Sigma Delta and Phi Theta Kappa Scholastic Fraternity. Later, at East Texas State University, she was a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Sinsonia Jazz and Dance Sorority and was named to the Dean’s List of Distinguished Students.
Pallbearers will be Joe Snow, Jamie Fuller, Wally Wilkinson, Gerald Tucker, Jimmy Shipp, Granville “Rip” Hill.
