Sid (PePaw) Stafford
HALLSVILLE — Sid Stafford went home to be with Jesus on November 2nd, 2022. Sid was 103 years old. Sid was born in Madill, OK on July 30th, 1919, to Mae Marie and William Robert Stafford. Sid joined the army in 1941. Then after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Sid was sent overseas. Sid served as a mechanic in the 755th Tank Battalion for 4 years overseas. He was mostly in North Africa, and Italy. Sid knew that the Lord watched over him through many instances when he could have been killed and he always has expressed his overwhelming gratitude to God for allowing him to come back home. Sid was married to the love of his life, Nita Waldron on June 4th, 1951. They had been married for 68 years when Nita passed in March of 2019. Sid and Nita made their home in Raymondville Tx, where Sid grew cotton, grain, and other crops and Nita taught school until they started their family. In 1964, they moved to East Texas in Hallsville where Nita taught school and Sid worked at Jordan Employment Service in Longview until he retired at age 62. Sid and Nita raised three daughters Beverly, Brenda, and Beth. They both enjoyed gardening and for years had a huge garden at their house in Hallsville. They were always very involved in their church, First Baptist of Hallsville, where Sid served as Deacon and was the Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Sid always gave God glory for his life of 103 years. He always had a positive outlook on life and loved to laugh and spend time with his family. Sid was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Sid is preceded in death by his beloved wife Nita, his parents William Robert and Mae Marie Stafford, his sister Ruby Mcharen, his brother Junior Stafford, grandson Chad Johnson and Great grandson Alistair Valera. Sid is survived by his three daughters Beverly Johnson and husband Tillman, Brenda Barth and husband Jon, Beth Edwards, and husband Ron; grandchildren and their spouses Ashley and James Spurlock, Jennifer Banks Johnson and husband Robert Smith, Miranda and Jonathan Valera, Thomas and Sara Barth, Charity and Matthew Brisco, Rachel and Jay Shuler, Caleb Edwards; twelve great grandchildren plus one on the way. The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice of Longview for their love and excellent care of daddy these past few months. We especially wish to thank Lacae, Robin and Melissa, Wayne, Donna, and others who had a part in his care.
There will be viewing Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:30pm-7pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A family conducted Celebration of Sid’s life will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1st Baptist Church, Hallsville at 11am. Graveside services will be Monday, November 7, 2022, at Memory Park Cemetery at 10am. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
