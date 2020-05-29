ORE CITY — Service for Mrs. Sondra Choyce Sanders, 74, of Ore City will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Diana. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service, at 11:00 AM, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Sondra passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Longview. Sondra was born September 24, 1945 to Leo and Viccie (Richardson) Cooper in Upshur County. Sondra was a Wahoo Master and loved life with her grandkids. Her family was her biggest blessing, she loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and nieces and nephews. She always made sure to tell them that she loved them with her whole heart. She loved sitting on her front porch and working in the yard. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She is survived by sons; Bubba McFadden, Tommy McFadden and wife Charlotte; daughters, Tina Crutcher, Evette Murrell, brothers, Tim Cooper and wife Holly, Larry Cooper and wife Elaine; grandchildren, Daniel, Logan, Lindsey, Dustin, Savanah, Tyler, McKenzie, Emaline, Krisztian, Kenzlie, Kaden and Shelbie; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Nate, Marcie, Wren, Brookleigh and Blayne; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Dudley Evans.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emmett Sanders; and brother, Gary Cooper.
