Sondra Elizabeth Daniel

Sondra was born in McKinney, Texas on December 3, 1943 to Frances Elizabeth Malone and Robert (Rusty) Stokes Daniel, Jr. The family settled down permanently in Gladewater, Texas in 1950. After high school, Sondra attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1966. She began her professional career in Dallas, Texas with Exxon Mobil Oil Co.
In 1980, Sondra returned to Gladewater, Texas to assist her parents in their business, daniel’s Dress Shop, which she continued to manage with her mother after her father’s death in 1991 and until her mother’s death in 2011. Upon closing the business in 2012, Sondra relocated back to Dallas, where she lived until her death.
Sondra is survived by her three siblings, their spouses and nieces and nephews. Theresa Daniel McClure, her husband Robert F McClure of The Woodlands, TX; their children Allison McClure Wright and her husband Lt. Col Will Wright of Cornwall, NY, and Scott McClure of The Woodlands, TX. Her brother Robert S. Daniel III of San Diego, CA. Her sister Deborah Daniel Meyer and her husband Kenneth B. Meyer; their son Dan Meyer and his wife Neal, great-nephew George & great-niece Millie, and their daughter Kelly Meyer Ransdell and her husband Dan Ransdell, and great-niece Annabelle, all of Houston, TX. Lastly and very importantly, her companion, Gary D. Bonds of Flint, Texas.
At this time, no Memorial Service is planned due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. According to her wishes, Tyler Crematory under the direction of Boren Conner Funeral Home will handle her ashes.
Donations made in her behalf may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.
