Sondra Lynn Havard
DIANA — Sondra Lynn Havard was born in Lufkin, Texas to Hilary Glenn and Mary Marcelette Havard on January 1, 1949. She passed away on December 5, 2021 at her home in Diana, Texas.
Sondra was of the Christian faith. She graduated from Longview High School in 1970 and worked at Fleetwood Travel Trailers of East Texas for 17 years.
She is preceded in death by brother Glen Havard, her parents and grandmother Ruth Burgess Warner of Lufkin.
Left to cherish her memory are sons: Shaine Nixon and wife Christi of Diana and Slade Nixon and wife Bettina of Longview, brothers: David Havard and wife Tammie of Grand Saline, Leland Mark McDaniel and wife Vanessa of Lake Cherokee, and Gary Havard and wife Debbie of Lufkin, sisters: Glenna Havard of North Richland Hills, Lisa Jones and husband Dennis of El Cerrito, CA, Debbie Barrett and husband Randy of Lufkin and Gena Ivey of Lufkin, grandchildren: Marlaina & Bel Epps, Mikayla & Shawn Moore, McKenna Nixon, Hunter & Brenda Nixon, Maleigha Nixon, Sabrina Warren and Steve Lyon, great-grandchildren: Moe, Jordan, Bella, and Briggston Epps: Piper, River, and Corbin Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.
Sondra was always available for her brothers and sisters. At a moment’s notice she would be on her way to help however she could. On cold, rainy days she loved to curl up by the fire and watch the birds at her feeders. She was a traveling soul and loved the southwest, the Maine woods, and everything Colorado. A beach, sunrise over the mountains or peaks covered in snow were the things she loved to pursue. Of all her travels, her most cherished was made possible by her brother Mark and sister Lisa. She often said that of all her travels this was the one that made her complete and that Lisa had spared no expense or detail.
Her persona was brave, strong, and fearless; an independent woman; but in reality she was fragile, gentle and in search of Love, and if she loved you, she loved you unconditionally. She would tell you that her greatest accomplishment in life was her two sons and while she loved them above all else, she was completely immersed in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a Maw Maw, she was at her best. In her, they were spoiled, lived in the greatest stories, had their own personal Halloween Witch, went on magical journeys to the moon and back for infinity and beyond, and if you’d get a line, she’d get a pole. She will forever be missed, forever be loved, and forever be in our hearts. Through her stories and travels she will forever be with us in our journeys.
In her own words, “ God gave you all to me to cherish. When my time on earth has come and gone, you are never alone. Thank you all for giving me life.”
