WHITE OAK, TEXAS — Mrs. Sondra Lynn Johnson, 78 of White Oak went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Sondra was born on July 5, 1941 in Amarillo, Texas to the late Vernon Traxler, Sr. and Edwina Cliburn. She worked as a teacher’s aide for White Oak ISD and was a member of the First Christian Disciples of Christ Church in Gladewater. Sondra was a shining light to her family and all who knew her. Her love of God and country was a driving force in her life. She had a kind heart, a beautiful voice and was quick to smile. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Sondra never met a stranger and she would go out of her way to speak with someone if she felt they needed a kind word. She was a small lady with a huge heart and endearing personality. Her family was the source of her strength and spending time with them was when she was happiest. Although gone from this world, by God’s grace, we know that we will be with her again one day. John 3:16
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Forrest Johnson, Sr. of White Oak; daughter, Shelley Carpenter of Wills Point; son, Forrest Johnson, Jr. and wife Cindy of Plano; sister, Sylvia Hidalgo of Terrytown, Louisiana; brothers, Vernon Traxler, Jr. of Austin and Nick Simonette of Cornelius, North Carolina; grandchildren, Morgan Carpenter, Rachel Carpenter, Forrest Johnson, III, Brianna Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Branden Johnson and Lauren Johnson; great grandchild, Addisyn Ingram; and aunt, Sherwin Skidmore of Dermott, Arkansas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please honor her by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association through the “Sondra Johnson Tribute” that can be accessed via this link: www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes
