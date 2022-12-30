Stan R. Jackson
HALLSVILLE — Stan R. Jackson, born August 11, 1947, in Marshall, Texas, passed away December 28, 2022, at the age of 75 at his farm in Hallsville. Upon graduation from Hallsville High School in 1965 he attended and graduated from the BMI School of Business in 1966. He began his professional career at SWEPCO before being drafted for military service in November 1966. He served proudly in the United States Army achieving the rank of Sergeant E-5 during a 1967-1968 combat tour in Vietnam. Upon his return and honorable discharge, he worked at Texas Eastman for nearly 30 years in several positions until he retired in 1998. He then transitioned to be the General Manager of West Harrison WSC until 2014. He served as a voluntary board member of the Noonday Cemetery Association. He was an active member of the Noonday Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his twin sister Linda Jackson Campbell, parents Alvin and Elsie Croft Jackson of Hallsville, Grandparents; George Washington Croft Sr. and Eva Hesser Croft and George Brantley Jackson and Lorena Wells Jackson.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 52 years Mary Nottingham Jackson, son Jeff Jackson and daughter-in-law Lynn Jackson, two grandchildren Brantley and Bethany Jackson of Hallsville, TX. Big brother James Robert Jackson and his wife Joyce Jackson of Hallsville, TX. Brother-in-law Tommy Nottingham of Longview. Nephew Ray Jackson and his wife Annette Jackson, Niece Carol Ann Byrd and her husband Jeff Byrd of Hallsville, TX and a host of other family and friends. A special mention to the Eastman monthly retiree breakfast group too.
Stan was an active Lions Club member, enjoyed golf, boating, caring for his cows, and traveling with family and friends.
His family would like to thank the medical professionals, who for many years, cared for his military service-related health challenges. Dr. Neeta Somaiah of MD Anderson Houston who assisted with the 10-year war with his Agent Orange related cancer. Dr. Katherine Harris and Dr. Socoteanu also played a large part in keeping Stan able to enjoy his farm and grandchildren for several more years.
The visitation and service will be held at Rader Chapel in Longview, Texas on January 2, 2023. Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM preceding the service at 12:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at Noonday Cemetery outside Hallsville following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Noonday Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 145 Hallsville, TX 75650.
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.