Stephanie Kay McLaughlin, known to all who love her as “Stevie” passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 69. Stephanie was born April 19, 1950 in Carthage, Texas to Lawrence Edwin and Billie Jean Darnell. Stephanie was a hard working woman, who devoted 35 years to the Gregg County District Attorney’s office as office manager. She loved to take care of others and put their needs before her own. Stephanie loved her family beyond measure and will be greatly missed by all who love her. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Edwin Darnell and is survived by her husband, Jerry McLaughlin; son, Mitchell Whitley; daughter Melissa McLaughlin; grandchildren, Skeeter Hiltzman and Skyler Whitley; mother, Billie Jean Vandagriff and brother, Michael Edwin Darnell. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604.
