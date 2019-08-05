Stephen Douglas “Steve” Reese

All who knew and loved Steve would tell you how much he loved golf, how much he loved to laugh and how much he loved to dance, and most of all he loved Jesus and was a faithful servant. Steve adored his wife, Carol, whom he was married to for 17 years. When he wasn’t at work you could find him on the golf course, his favorite pastime. Steve was prankster by nature and loved a good joke. It was known by all who knew Steve that he had a large sweet tooth and loved his Diet Dr. Pepper. Steve had an enormous heart for people and helping others. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Steve was preceded in his death by his grandparents and his parents Carl Douglas Reese of Nashville, Arkansas and Virginia Rae Reese of Texarkana, Arkansas. He is survived by his loving wife Vickie Carol Reese of Longview, his son Coy David Reese and three granddaughters, Dreama, Sierra, and Paige Reese of Longview, Sister Carla Goza (John) of Texarkana, Brother Robert Alan Reese of Dallas, , Stepmother Peggy Reese of Nashville, AR. He is also survived by stepdaughter Tara Jo Jordan of Oklahoma and step grandsons Jarod McDaniel and McKenna Pierce (Whitney) of Oklahoma, Stepson Cody Jordan (Emily) of Alabama and step grandchildren Cayden, Zade, Brooklyn Jordan, Isabella Hawkins and Carter Adams of Alabama and Great Grand Daughter River Noel Pierce of Oklahoma. Aunts Eugenia Duncan of Texarkana and Jeanette Long of Dallas and cousins.
Steve served his country in the USMC Reserves from 1970 to 1976 with an honorable discharge.
Steve was a devoted member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Longview, Texas where he served for years as the drummer in the Praise Band and a member of the Whatever Sunday School Class.
Special friends David and Gail Morgan, his Brother and Sister in Christ and Billy Gibson business mentor.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rosewood Park under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartsway Hospice, 4351 McCann Rd., Longview, TX 75605.
