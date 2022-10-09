Stephen Dwaine Reid
PROSPER — Stephen Dwaine Reid, 55 of Prosper, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
He was born on October 10, 1966 in Odessa, TX to Arnold and Phyllis (Boles) Reid. He grew up in Longview, TX graduating from Pine Tree High School (‘85). Stephen attended and played golf at Lon Morris College before transferring to Texas A&M University. Stephen earned a Bachelor degree in Agronomy (‘93) and a Masters in Landscape Architecture (‘01). It was at A&M that he met his wife of 28 years, Michelle, and they began their life together, being blessed with two beautiful children, Tyler and Sydney. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Reid.
A celebration of life was held on Oct 3 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan, TX with interment at Aggie Field of Honor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Stephen’s name to the Prosper Education Foundation (ProsperEducationFoundation.org) for a scholarship in his memory. Condolences may be expressed online at CallawayJones.com.
