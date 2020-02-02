Stephen Henry Paine

Steve was born on August 26, 1947 in Dallas, Texas. He attended schools in Longview, Texas graduating from Longview High School in 1965. Lasting high school friendships have continued through the years. Most recently the “gang” would gather on Thursday afternoons at the Butcher Shop to “chew the fat” and tell tall tales from years gone by.
Following graduation from high school Steve attended the University of Arkansas for his freshman year transferring to the University of Texas at Austin the next year where he was proud to be a Longhorn and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
Steve served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Following his discharge he returned to Longview and began his career in the Logistics Division at Eastman Chemical for the next 30 years.
In the fall of 1982 Steve met the love of his life, Jan Johnson, having their first date to a Singles luncheon at First Baptist Church. They were married on June 4, 1983.
They attended First Presbyterian Church (FPC) where Steve was an Elder and an avid volunteer. He served in numerous capacities teaching Sunday school, administrating ushers, and serving in many of the governing roles in the church.
But Steve’s passion and gift was working with the youth group at FPC. He coached church league basketball and mentored many young people along the way. He especially loved the teenagers.... Often offering a “get out of jail card” for difficult times in their lives. The teenagers in turn LOVED Steve Paine. He had such a heart for guiding their way and nurturing them when they needed him most.
Steve also enjoyed community service and volunteering his time to organizations. He was President of the Presbyterian Children’s Center Board for many years. He was active in the Gregg County Historical Museum, Greenwood Cemetery Board, Crisman School, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, and the Highway 80 Rescue Mission.
Steve and Jan raised two sons, Randy and Patrick Paine and they attended Trinity School of Texas. Steve chaperoned many of the educational trips at Trinity. He loved accompanying the fourth graders on their annual trip to Vicksburg, Mississippi. He loved to share the story of the Vicksburg National Cemetery and the tradition of “rolling the hill.” Another favorite Trinity trip was the fifth grade annual trip to Washington, DC. Legend has it that on one of these trips a student gave Steve the nickname of “Major Paine” primarily due to his attention to detail and following the rules. To this day his grandchildren affectionately call him “Major Paine.”
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Ken Baldwin and stepbrother, Ken Baldwin Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jan Johnson Paine, his sons, Randy Paine (Lindsay) of Arlington, Texas and Patrick Paine (Robin) of Tyler, Texas and the precious loves of his life, granddaughters, Ryann Ray and Pacey May Paine, and a host of friends and family.
People are encouraged to bring or send cards to the family sharing stories and memories of Steve.
Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org, Heartsway Hospice www.heartswayhospice.org, Trinity School of Texas www.trinityschooloftexas.com , First Presbyterian Church www.fpclongview.org or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.