Stephen John Williams
GILMER — Stephen John Williams age 77, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Stephen was born August 16, 1943 to the late Don and Mattie Stropp Williams. A lifetime resident of Upshur County, Steve graduated from Gilmer High School and then went on to earn a degree in Civil Engineering at Texas A&M University, where he was a commanding officer in the Corps of Cadets. Steve was the co-owner of Gilmer Lumber Company. He was also a member of the Bethesda Lodge #142 A.F. and A.M. in Gilmer and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He served on the First National Bank of Gilmer Bank Board and on the school board for Gilmer ISD. Steve also continued to play a part in our community by being an active member of the Rotary Club, past president of Yamboree association and member of the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer. Additionally, Steve was a past board member of the Chamber of Commerce, and was active in the planning and construction of the Gilmer Civic Cen-ter. Many will remember Steve as a servant leader and generous mentor who was known for his kind-heartedness and hugely contagious smile and laugh. Steve treasured most the special times he shared with his fam-ily and friends. Steve is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 56 years, Lynn; his beloved sons, Scott Williams, Todd Williams and wife Rebekah, Eric Williams, and Greg Williams; brother, Paul David Williams and wife Barbara; sisters, Donna Farris and husband, Gearald, and Nancy Sawyer and husband, Jim; his treasured grandchildren, Ashlyn Lynch and hus-band, Cody, Wesley Williams, Melani Corbin and husband, Cooper, Paige Williams, Pack Williams, Vivian Williams, and Mary Lauren Williams; great grandchildren, Emersyn Brewster and Cashton Corbin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer with Rev. Matt Smith and Annette Breazeale officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to charity of your choice.
