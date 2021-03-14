Stephen Kent Fink
GLADEWATER — Stephen Kent Fink, 79, was called home to be with his Lord on February 10, 2021, with his wife, Shirley and son, Greg by his side. Even through five years of failing health, his faith in Jesus Christ remained strong. He wanted to make sure “I love you” were the last words he spoke to his wife and others, and he kept that promise.
Steve was born on May 17, 1941 in Wichita, Kansas, to Clarence Gordon Fink and Margaret Louise Pearce. His older brother, Elwyn Eugene Fink, preceded him in death.
He served in the Navy and was part of the USS Antietam decommissioning crew. He later joined the Air Force where he served in Viet Nam. While in the Air Force Steve was Crew Chief of the World Champion Loadeo (bomb-loading) Team Competitions in both 1968 and 1969. Following his military service he was a law enforcement officer in Nebraska and Colorado, and then retired from Federal Civil Service in Louisiana, before settling in Gladewater, Texas.
Steve was a member of Gideons International for 27 years and enjoyed handing out Bibles and telling people how God’s Word changes lives. Donations may be made to Gideons International in Steve’s name.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 40 years, Shirley; son, Greg (Penny); daughters, Diane Paxton (Perry) and Teresa Duane (Tom); grandchildren Jessica Long, Brandt Fink, Michael Fink, and Patrick Duane; and seven great-grandchildren.
Steve was looking forward to celebrating his 80th birthday with loved ones. A service celebrating his life followed by a birthday party will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview, Texas.
