Stephen Lee Murray
GILMER — Graveside services for Steve Murray, 77, of Gilmer will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer with Bro. Mike Kessler and Troy Murray officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Steve passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in Tyler. Steve was born October 28, 1943 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Thomas Lee Murray and Jennie Mae Robbins Murray. Steve was the Owner and Funeral Director in Charge of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Gladewater and Hawkins and Grubb’s Lloyd Funeral Home in Gilmer and Diana. He married Karen Borel in 1968 and they spent 52 years together. Steve was a 32nd Degree Mason and Scottish Rite Shriner. Serving as Past Master and Counselor of the Port Arthur DeMolay Chapter, member of the Cosmopolitan Lodge #872 A.F. and A.M. and Past Master and current member of the Bethesda Lodge #142 A.F. and A.M. in Gilmer. Steve received a fifty year pin for his years in the Lodge. He served as a medic in the Army Reserve from 1965 to 1971. Steve began his funeral service career at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, Texas in 1962 before moving to Gilmer in 1974. He was Past President of the East Texas Funeral Director’s Association and served on the Texas Funeral Director’s Association Board for 2 years. Steve was awarded Funeral Director of the Year and the Ed C. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award by the East Texas Funeral Director’s Association. Steve was also awarded a fifty year pin from the Texas Funeral Director’s Association for his many years of service to his profession. He was also very involved in the community and was past president of the Gilmer Rotary Club where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow recipient. Steve also served on the East Texas Yamboree Board for several years. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Gilmer, where he was active in the Workers Sunday School class. Steve was dedicated to his family, his profession and his community, always willing to help and to serve. His legacy will live on through the loving family he leaves behind. Steve is survived by his wife Karen Murray; son, Troy Murray and wife Jimi; daughter, Lynn Murray; three grandchildren, Kade Murray, Katelyn Perryman and Brettlee Murray. Memorial Contributions may be made to Bethesda Lodge #142 A.F. and A.M., 217 W. Harrison St, Gilmer, Texas 75644 or to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607.
