Stephen Michael Webb
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Steve was born November 19, 1963 in Longview at Good Shepherd Hospital to Pat Mawer Webb and Curtis K. Webb He died June 1, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. Steve was a fun loving child who loved nature and being outdoors, a love he held all through his life. He loved running through the woods and jumping creeks, riding motorcycles and ATV’s, fast cars, Texas Longhorns and all animals. Steve is survived by his loving wife Beth Lunney Webb, Father Curt Webb (Dee), Mother Pat Modisett and step-father David Modisett. He is also survived by sisters Kat (Webb) Liebschwager (Mike), and Kerri (Webb) Lindsey, brothers Jason and Jeff Webb, niece Hannah Lindsey and nephews Ty and Kyle Lindsey. He is also survived by Tiffany Wallace Valesquez (Bo), Mandy Yohn-Wilson (Ben), Holly Schwen (Robert) and son Justin Kornegay. Steve is survived by grandchildren Matthew Wallace, Zack Wallace (Bridgett), Kelsey Wallace, Jack and Henry Yohn, Lilly and Andrew Schwen and great grand children Liam, Brooklyn and Micheal Wallace. Also surviving are Brother in law Jerry Lunney (Rhonda), sisters in law, Marinell Moseley (Philip), Jodi Folk, Kathy Davis (Luke). And we cannot forget his love for his four legged animals, Bevo and Chico. Steve is also survived by his uncles Jerry Webb (Rosemary), James (Butch) Mawer, Mark Mawer, Stevie Mawer and I.D. Modisett (Virginia), Aunts Terrie Mawer and Brenda Modisett, cousins, Michelle Webb, Trevor Mawer, Nathan Mawer (Kaitlyn), Lacie Bohanon, Chad Mawer (Whitney) and Jennifer Mawer, Chole May (Colton) and Corey Mawer, Bill McDonald (Lisa), Tim McDonald and Beth Godsey (Mike). Steve was employed by Tri-State Water and Generator Service where he achieved the honor of being the first Master Technician in the company. He attended Pine Tree Schools and was a proud member of the Class of 1982. Those who predeceased him in death included his grandparents Margaret and Lloyd Webb and Irene and John E. Mawer, uncles Jack Michael Mawer and David Mawer. Steve’s remains were cremated and his ashes are to be scattered under his favorite tree house in the woods and along the creek where he sat on the rocks listening to the water flowing. Memorials can be made in Steve’s memory to American Cancer Society and Longview Animal and Adoption Center. There will be no formal service at his request. There will be a come and go Celebration of Life held on Saturday, June 11, from 4 - 6 pm at the Riverside RV Park Recreation Hall at 3711 Hwy 42 North, Longview, 75604. Online guestbook at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.