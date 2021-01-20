Stephen Peru Cole, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Stephen Peru Cole Jr. of Longview, Tx. passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the age of 93.
Steve was born on November 29, 1927 in Minden, Louisiana to Willie Lee and Stephen P. Cole Sr. He grew up in a tough era and was proud of his Louisiana heritage. He graduated from Minden High School in 1945 and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Like many men of his time, he returned home and eventually attended college on the G.I. Bill. He attended Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, La, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance in 1951. It was in college where Steve met the love of his life, Babe. They married in 1950 and soon after started their family.
After graduation, Steve and Babe moved back to Minden where he went to work for the Minden Bank & Trust Co. He also taught night school at the local trade school to vets returning from military service, sold insurance, umpired and refereed local sporting events in his spare time to make ends meet. Very active in community and church, Steve could be found flipping pancakes for the Lions Club or filling a church pew with his growing family. In 1966, Steve took the opportunity to further his education and graduated from the LSU School of Banking with a degree in Applied Banking. Shortly thereafter in 1967, opportunity came knocking on his doorstep. Steve moved his family to Longview, Tx. where he went to work for Longview National Bank. Again, Steve and Babe became very active in the community and their beloved First United Methodist Church and the Henry Foster Sunday School Class.
Professionally, Steve spent his entire 42-year career in the banking business. He took great pride in developing relationships and serving his customers, whether it was helping those starting a new business or customers trying to stay in business. Paying forward the acts of those individuals which assisted and guided him in his life was key. He was a great “storyteller” often speaking of those who impacted his life.
Some of his favorite times occurred at his lake house on Lake Cherokee, where he could be found with a pole in his hand, or as the “pit master” of family BBQ’s and champion of all fish fry gatherings. He continued to support his alma mater NSU, attending numerous football and basketball games for 70 years. He was very active in his children’s Lobo Booster clubs and was the Lobo Football Booster President in 1972. Steve also served Pinecrest Country Club as President in 1976. He loved watching and attending Dallas Cowboy games and continued to support Longview Lobo sports for 40+ years after his children had graduated from LHS. But most of all, Steve LOVED his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending their special events or just being a part of their lives as “Poppow”.
Steve is survived by the following: his daughter Debbie and husband Loy Roberson of Lubbock, Tx; daughter-in-law Carol Cole of Charlotte, NC; daughter Libby and husband Jim Teigen of Abilene, Tx; son Scott Cole and wife Lindsay of Lake Cherokee (Longview); son Jeff Cole and wife Sandy of El Paso, Tx. He is also survived by his brother Dr. George David Cole of Northport, Al., 16 loving grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, his beautiful wife Marjie E. (Babe) Cole and his oldest son Stephen D. Cole.
Special thanks to Debbie Wilson, the staff at LifeCare and Parkview on Hollybrook for their love and care.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 22, 2021. A private memorial service will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Rosewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, MD Anderson Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.
Fork’em Demons !!
