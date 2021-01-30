Stephen Thomas Lobue
LAKE CHEROKEE — Stephen Thomas Lobue of Lake Cherokee was born on October 20, 1944, in Longview, Texas, to Tommy Lobue and Betsy Lobue Killingsworth. He died January 25, 2021, due to complications from COVID. He was preceded in death by his parents and survived by children Logan(Lisa) Lobue of Lake Cherokee, Mitchell(Angie) Lobue of Longview, and Camille(Richard) Wildt of Lake Cherokee. Grandchildren Devan Lane(Justine) Lobue, Brady Lobue, and Abby Lobue, Tiffany Wildt, Eric Wildt, Shelly (Dustin) Russell, Cameron Wildt all of Longview. Great Grandchildren Holden and Rylee Lobue, Harper and Hudson Russell, Brooks, Sadie, and Teigan Wildt. Sue Lobue, mother of his children Sister, Becky Davis of Shreveport Nieces and Nephew, Pam Rasch of Arizona, Gae Lynne Davis of Karnack, and Tony Davis of Toledo Bend Steve was in the Pine Tree High School class of 1964 where he was a great football player. His greatest joys in life were fishing and spending time with family and friends. He never let a day go by without telling those he loved how proud and blessed he was. He was a man of his word and of great integrity. Pa Boo, as he was fondly known, instilled the value of hard work and “taking care of your business” in his children and grandchildren. Lake Cherokee was his ‘happy place,’ and he could often be found patrolling the neighborhood checking on things and proudly serving on the Lake Cherokee Water Company Board of Directors from 2014-2020. Steve was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. He was deeply loved and respected by so many, and he will be dearly missed. On Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Longview, the Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by the visitation at 11:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lake Cherokee Preservation Club, SN 33 Lake Cherokee, Henderson, TX 75652 , St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 2800 Pine Tree Rd, Longview, TX 75604, or the charity of your choice. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
