Steve Clark

Steve was born in Tyler, Texas on November 13, 1948 and grew up in Van, Texas. During his childhood years growing up in Van, he made numerous lifelong friends through Boy Scouts and school activities. Steve had a love for all things sports, but his favorite became the game of basketball. During his senior year of high school, he helped carry the Van Vandals to the State Basketball Tournament. After graduating from Van High School in 1967, he began his college career at Stephen F. Austin State University. He walked on to the SFA Football team and earned a spot as their starting kicker during his college years. During his time at SFA, he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. It is also there in college where he met the love of his life, Sherry Oden Clark. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin in 1971 with a Bachelor’s degree Secondary Education.
He was hired at Spring Hill ISD in August of 1971 as a Junior High coach and history teacher. Several years into his teaching career, he earned his Master’s Degree of Education from SFA. In 1977, he was promoted to Junior Varsity basketball coach and in 1980, he was named the head Varsity basketball coach. After teaching and coaching for 13 years, he became the high school assistant principal in 1985, where he served for 24 years. Steve served two years as High School Principal but returned to Assistant Principal and Transportation Director until his retirement in 2010. Steve loved every single day of his educational journey and career at Spring Hill High School. What he cherished most about his job was interacting and being with “the kids”. Each day Steve thought he was just walking the halls and visiting with the students during lunch. However, he had no idea what an impact he had on so many students’ lives.
Steve was a long-time member of Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Longview, Texas. His favorite pastime was enjoying his four grandchildren, Caroline, Jack, Claire, and Sam. He loved ranching, raising cattle and taking care of the family farm, but he mostly treasured sharing these experiences with his two daughters and grandchildren. They loved their “Pop” dearly.
Steve is survived by his oldest daughter Stephanie Walden, her husband David, and their two daughters, Caroline and Claire; his youngest daughter Jennifer Collier, her husband Michael, and their two sons, Jack and Sam; his sister, Susan Berry; brother-in-law, Tim Oden and his wife Celia, and brother-in-law Tony Oden, and wife Pam; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Oden Clark, his mother and father, Charlie and Doris Clark, and his brother, Edwin Clark.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Spring Hill L.L. Williamson Auditorium. For those attending, we ask that you please wear face covering.
The family will be receiving friends and loved ones at 1:00 pm prior to the memorial service inside the Spring Hill Auditorium. For those who wish to, donations can be made to the Spring Hill Education Foundation in Memory of Steve Clark. Spring Hill Education Foundation, 3101 Spring Hill Rd Longview, Tx 75605
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.