Steve Franklin Vaughn
TATUM, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Funeral services for Steve Franklin Vaughn, 87 of Tatum, formerly a resident of Henderson, Texas will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Henderson with Rev. Dwain Knight and Rev. Gary Vaughn officiating under the direction of Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home. The Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday, at the church. Mr. Vaughn passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born to Knox and Emily Vaughn on October 18, 1934, in Laurel, Mississippi. Frank moved to Texas with his family and graduated from Irving High School in 1952. He attended TCU until he joined the Army and served two years during the Korean Conflict after which he worked in the family business Vaughn=s Furniture and Appliance Store in Dallas. He met Bonnie McNeill in 1956 and in February of 1957 and they married in his parents’ home in Irving. They lived in Irving where their two children, Pamela and Steve, were born until 1963 when he answered the call to preach in 1963 and moved to attend seminary at Texas Baptist Institute in Henderson Texas, graduating in 1967. He served as pastor to Farmer’s Academy in Mt. Pleasant while attending Seminary. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Lone Star, going on to Ruston, Louisiana to serve Cypress Springs MBC and while there graduated from Louisiana Tech University. He moved his family to Henderson in 1972 to become an instructor and treasurer for TBI where he served until 2003, during that time he was also pastor of New Shady Grove MBC in Carthage until he retired after 25 years. He taught Sunday School at his Calvary Baptist Church for several until his health required him to retire. He was an avid student all his life and loved to learn and share his learning with students of the Ministry. He and Bonnie traveled and enjoyed their retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Vaughn, sister Dianne Hewett, and his much-loved Father-in-law and Mother-in-law M.G. McNeill and Jackie McNeill. He is survived by his brothers William (Billy) Vaughn and wife Bettye of Whitehouse and brother Charles of Irving, Texas and many loved nieces and nephews and his wife of 65 years, Bonnie and their daughter Pam and son in-law Kim Smith of Tatum, their son Steve and his wife Pamela of Tyler. Grandchildren Tyson and Tara Strong, Trevor Strong, Kacey and Chad Powell, Valerie and Mathew Sparkman, Sarah Vaughn and bonus Grandchildren Mason and Savannah Cheatham, Hilliary Cheatham, and Mattie Lynn Cheatham and his Great Grands, Knox and Boone, Titan and Dash, Smith, Sawyer, and Sutton, Reid and Rhett. Pallbearers are Tyson Strong, Trevor Strong, Chad Powell, Mason Cheatham, and Mat Sparkman. Interment will take place at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson directly after the funeral service, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. A special thank you and love to his wonderful Caregivers, Dianne Caldwell, Patricia Wallace and Winnie Allison as well as HOET for their excellent care and concern. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Owners of Jucys Hamburgers acquire The Back Porch in Kilgore
- Police: Man shot in Henderson dies in Longview; suspect arrested
- Police release name, photos of suspect in theft of jewelry from Longview Mall
- East Texas father arrested in Kilgore drowning of 2-year-old
- Spring Hill Road to pass through land purchased by Longview ISD
- Relief coming for Illinois shoppers, taxpayers
- Ivana Trump killed by heart attack aged 73
- Longview tax prepares largely deny allegations in federal lawsuit
- Longview native's forensics company helps identify long-missing daughter of murder victims
- Developers say Longview amphitheater proposal still alive despite no county funding
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.