Steve Reggie Graham

Steve received the greatest gift this Christmas. The Lord took him out of his diseased body and into heaven where there would be no more pain and suffering. Steve was 64 years old.
Steve was born on April 4th, 1956 in San Angelo, TX to Glenn Reggie Graham and Ruby Lois (Liverman) Graham. He grew up in Monroe, Swartz, and Meterie, LA and graduated at Bonnabel Highschool. His family moved to Shreveport, LA where he met the girl who adored him and became his wife. They were blessed with 38 wonderful years together and two beautiful daughters, and one son-in-love. Steve worked for Enbridge which was formally known as Texas Eastern for 43 years. He began his career with the company as a mechanic and worked his way up to the highest technician grade as an engine analyst in 1997.
Steve was well admired and respected, loved his job and the people he worked with. It was said he was handy as a pocket on a shirt. He possessed many talents and skills and always received outstanding feedback from others on work ethics and dedication to his job. One of the proudest accomplishments during the course of his career was each job was done safely and there were no injuries or accidents. Longview had one of the best safety records with the company and Steve had a big part in making it.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age, and his family trained him up in the way and love of the Lord. He was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church for the past 30 years and was an ordained deacon at Old River Baptist Church in Dayton, TX. He taught the 9th grade boys Sunday school class at Mobberly for over 10 years. His heart was to help them develop a life changing, ever-growing, relationship with Jesus Christ. He helped with Vacation Bible School and volunteered in the Children’s department.
He enjoyed gardening, home cooked meals, time with his family and friends, church, helping others, fishing, hot rods and classic cars.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Glenda Graham; daughters, Julie Graham, Heather (Graham) Rogers, and son-in-love, Larry Rogers III; mother, Ruby Lois Graham; brother, Randy Graham and wife, Lisa Graham; nephews, Jeremy Graham and wife, Heather Graham, Cody Graham and wife, Ashley Graham; along with five great-nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Jimmy and Nita Russell; and sister-in-law, Teressa Russell.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Glenn Graham.
Pallbearers: Richard Shoalmire, Jon Shoalmire , Larry Rogers III, Jeremy Graham, Cody Graham, Mike Evanoff
Honorary Pallbearers: Jimmy Russell, Speedy Mercer , Larry Rogers Jr.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steve’s memory to Mobberly Baptist Church 625 East Loop 281 Longview, TX 75605.
Visitation; Sunday December 27th at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX. *See website for times.
Visitation; Monday December 28th at Centuries Memorial 8801 Mansfield Rd Shreveport, LA 71108 from 11-12.
Funeral and Graveside services; Centuries Memorial 12-1 PM.
Officiating; Randy Graham and Michael Curl
“The love inside, you take it with you” -from movie Ghost
“And now these three remain; faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13
