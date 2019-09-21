Steven A. Richenberger

Steve was a resident of Longview, Texas for over 50 years. He worked for Texas Utilities, Sara Lee Bakery, Holsum Bakery, and Bimbo Bread Company; he was also the owner of Creative Fencing and Rite-Way Fence Company. Steve loved to fish and work in his garden. He has just bought a fishing boat and had not taken it to the lake before passing. His family and friends knew him for his tireless energy, his dedication to his work, and his sense of humor (always making everyone laugh and smile).
Memorial Service will be held at Elderville Community Center 322Tx-149, Longview, TX 75603 on September 24th, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Steve passed away at the age of 72 in Longview, TX at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital. Steve was born to Max and Alice Richenberger of Fairfield, Iowa. He is survived by his loving, Marilyn, their rescued furbabies, Son Wayne (Teresa) of Liberty City, TX, Three Grandchildren, Hailey Earley (James) of Gladewater, TX, Reno (Julia Mendez) of Magnolia, TX, Nick Richenberger of Liberty City, TX. Several Great Grandchildren and loving friends.
