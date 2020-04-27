Steven Darrell Hawkins

DAINGERFIELD
Steve was a veteran of the U S Air Force and worked as a manager of Hawkins Restaurant for several years. He attended Lilley’s Chapel Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his mother and son David Hawkins.
Survived by his wife Kim Hawkins of Daingerfield; sons Jonathan Hawkins and wife Amber of San Antonio, Santos Barrera and wife Mary of Daingerfield; father James D. “Jim” Hawkins of Daingerfield; grandchildren Emley and Fiona Hawkins of San Antonio, Baylor and Hadley Barrera of Daingerfield; sisters Debbie Lyons of Daingerfield, Beth and Randy Coe of Daingerfield, Melissa and David Eppes of Longview; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
A Memorial graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Bradfield Chapel Cemetery.
